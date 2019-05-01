  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA digs deep into political connection of suspected suicide bomber from Kerala

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: The National Investigation is looking into the political affiliations of Riyaz Aboobacker, the suspected Islamic State operative, who had allegedly planned on carrying out a suicide strike in Kerala.

    Riyaz alias Abu Dujana was arrested by the National Investigation Agency and during his interrogation, he revealed that he had been in close touch with ISIS operatives and was conspiring on committing a major terrorist act.

    Riyas Aboobacker, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged links with IS links, being produced at a special court in Kochi, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Aboobacker was arrested Monday after he disclosed that he has been following speeches and videos of Hashim, who masterminded the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka.
    Riyas Aboobacker, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged links with IS links, being produced at a special court in Kochi, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Aboobacker was arrested Monday after he disclosed that he has been following speeches and videos of Hashim, who masterminded the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka.

    NIA sources tell OneIndia that they are closely looking into his political affiliations to find out if he was acting on his own or was supported by a group or entity. When asked for a comment on if the agency was looking at any particular party, the official refused to comment. We have come across in past cases that some radical elements were supported by political entities. This was found to be true in the case of T Nasir, the man who had masterminded the Bangalore serial blasts, the officer also added.

    The NIA said that during interrogation, he has disclosed that he has been in online contact with absconding accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla alias Abu Isa for a long time and has been following his audio clips including the clip which he had circulated on social media platform instigating others to carryout terror attacks in India.

    ISIS operative plotted Sri Lanka styled bombings in Kerala

    He revealed that he was also having online chat with Abdul Khayoom @ Abu Khalid (Accused in Valapattanam ISIS Case)who was believed to be in Syria. He has further disclosed that he has been following speeches/videos of Zahran Hashim of Sri Lanka for more than a year and has also followed the speeches of Zakir Naik. He admitted that he wanted to carry out a suicide attack in Kerala.

    NIA had earlier received inputs that a group of four persons has been in contact with some of the accused like Abdul Rashid, Ashfaq Majeed, Abdul Khayoom etc who had already migrated to Afghanistan and Syria.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia suicide bomber kerala

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue