NIA digs deep into political connection of suspected suicide bomber from Kerala

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 01: The National Investigation is looking into the political affiliations of Riyaz Aboobacker, the suspected Islamic State operative, who had allegedly planned on carrying out a suicide strike in Kerala.

Riyaz alias Abu Dujana was arrested by the National Investigation Agency and during his interrogation, he revealed that he had been in close touch with ISIS operatives and was conspiring on committing a major terrorist act.

NIA sources tell OneIndia that they are closely looking into his political affiliations to find out if he was acting on his own or was supported by a group or entity. When asked for a comment on if the agency was looking at any particular party, the official refused to comment. We have come across in past cases that some radical elements were supported by political entities. This was found to be true in the case of T Nasir, the man who had masterminded the Bangalore serial blasts, the officer also added.

The NIA said that during interrogation, he has disclosed that he has been in online contact with absconding accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla alias Abu Isa for a long time and has been following his audio clips including the clip which he had circulated on social media platform instigating others to carryout terror attacks in India.

ISIS operative plotted Sri Lanka styled bombings in Kerala

He revealed that he was also having online chat with Abdul Khayoom @ Abu Khalid (Accused in Valapattanam ISIS Case)who was believed to be in Syria. He has further disclosed that he has been following speeches/videos of Zahran Hashim of Sri Lanka for more than a year and has also followed the speeches of Zakir Naik. He admitted that he wanted to carry out a suicide attack in Kerala.

NIA had earlier received inputs that a group of four persons has been in contact with some of the accused like Abdul Rashid, Ashfaq Majeed, Abdul Khayoom etc who had already migrated to Afghanistan and Syria.