NIA decodes Ghazwatul Hind, a call to conquer India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 14: What is Ghazwatul Hind? The National Investigation Agency, while interpreting the term said that Ghazwatul Hind is an appeal to conquer India. Those attaining martyrdom in the process will reach heaven, the NIA also said.

The submission was made before a court in Kerala, which is hearing the Kanakamala Islamic State case. During the investigation into the case, a writing by Ibn Nuhaas, an Islamic scholar was found in the house of one of the accused.

The translated version of the writing was seized and it was found that the same was done by one Manzoor, who was killed while fighting alongside the ISIS in Syria. The NIA says that the term Ghazwatul Hind has been used frequently by various terror groups. It lovely means the conquer of India and if one attains martyrdom in the process, he reaches heaven.