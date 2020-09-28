NIA court sentences to life ISIS terrorist in Omar Al-Hindi case

New Delhi, Sep 28: A Special National Investigation Agency court has sentenced to life imprisonment, a terrorist of the Islamic State in connection with the Omar Al-Hindi Module case.

The terrorist to be convicted is Subahani Haja Mohideen, a resident of Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu. The case was registered by the NIA in October 2016 based on information that certain youth had entered into a conspiracy and were preparing to carry out terrorist attacks in India with the objective of furthering the objectives of the ISIS.

On October 3 2016, searches were conducted at the house of Subahani Haja Mohideen in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, which led to seizure of incriminating material indicating his travel to the theatre of conflict in West Asia and he was arrested on October 5.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Subahani Haja Mohideen had exited India in April, 2015 and joined the Islamic State in Iraq, where he had fought for the proscribed terrorist organisation.

In September, 2015, he returned to India and continued activities in support of the terrorist organization. He had also attempted to procure explosive material from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu to make IED's.