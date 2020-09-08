NIA court convicts two fake currency racketeers from Bengal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: A special court of the National Investigation Agency has convicted two persons in connection with a fake currency case.

The court convicted Habibur Rehman and Fakirul Seikh, residents of Malda in West Bengal. During investigation, it was revealed that the above accused had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes in India.

The fake currency was illegally smuggled from Bangladesh and was intended to be circulated in different parts of India.

After the completion of trial, both the accused persons were found guilty of the offence and convicted by the Special NIA Court, Kolkata. They have been sentenced to 4 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3,000 has been imposed on them.