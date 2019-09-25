  • search
    NIA court convicts three in Bengal fake currency case

    New Delhi, Sep 25: A Special NIA court has convicted three persons in connection with the Kaliachak fake currency case. The trip to be convicted are Sunesh Kumar, Rajen Chopra and Ranjit Chopra.

    NIA court convicts three in Bengal fake currency case

    The Kaliachak police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force had seized fake currency to the tune of Rs 9 lakh in the denomination of Rs 1,000 and 500 on May 12 2015.

    Optical Variable Ink: Pakistan copies most exclusive feature on theIndian Rs 2,000 note

    800 grams of opium too were seized from these persons near Malda in West Bengal.

    The NIA then took over the case and re-registered the same. The NIA charged 8 persons including one Bangladeshi, who is absconding. All the three accused mentioned above had plead guilty during trial.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 7:18 [IST]
