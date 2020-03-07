NIA court convicts three from Bengal in fake currency case

  • search
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 07: A Special court of the National Investigation Agency has convicted three persons in connection with a fake currency case.

    The three to be convicted are Amerul, Asim Kumar Saha and Alam Sheikh. All three are residents of West Bengal. In 2015, the West Bengal police along with the Border Security Force had seized fake currency to the tune of Rs 9 lakh. 800 grams of opium too were seized from the accused persons.

    The NIA after taking over the case, filed a chargesheet against 8 persons, including one Bangladeshi national who is absconding. In 2019, three persons were sentenced to six years in jail.

      Two from Bengal get six years in jail for peddling fake currency

      During investigation, it was revealed that the above accused and their associates had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes in India and they were active since 2014. Investigation also revealed that FICN was procured from Bangladesh and circulated via Indo-Bangladesh International border in different parts of India.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 8:48 [IST]
