NIA court convicts BTech graduate from Chennai in ISIS conspiracy case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 17: A special court of the National Investigation Agency has sentenced and convicted one accused, Mohammad Naser in an ISIS conspiracy case.

This case was registered by the NIA in 2015 and pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the ISIS to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youth into the outfit. A few known and other unknown Indian youths expressed their solidarity, allegiance and support to the ISIS in different forms and left Indiafor abroad and joined the outfit.

The NIA charged 16 accused in the case. In the same case 15 accused had already been convicted and sentenced to ten years in jail in October.

Naser, a BTech (IT) graduate and certified ethical hacker from Chennai was working as Web Developer and Graphic Designer in Dubai in 2014. He had got radicalised and was motivated to join ISIS after listening to the lectures delivered on YouTube by Islamic scholars namely Anjem Choudary and Abu Barra.

Naser was fully convinced that ISIS was following the true edicts of Islam and is struggling to create a Caliphate, which will be governed on the basis of Sharia. Hence, he had made frantic efforts to find persons who could facilitate his travel to Syria/Libya for joining ISIS.

On persistent efforts, he came across some online handlers and left Dubai to join ISIS/ISIL for Libya via Sudan. But, he was interdicted by the Sudanese authorities and deported to India in 2015