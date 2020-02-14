NIA court convicts Bangladesh national in fake Indian currency case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 14: A special NIA court in Kolkata has convicted a man in connection with a fake Indian currency case.

Mijan S K, a Bangladeshi national was arrested by the Bengal police, following which Rs 8 lakh worth fake Indian currency was seized from him. The notes were in the Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination.

The NIA later took over the case and filed a chargesheet against two accused persons, Rahim and Mijan, both Bangladeshi nationals. During the investigation, it was found that the accused along with their associates from Bangladesh hatched a criminal conspiracy to procure and circulate fake Indian currency notes in India. The probe also found that the notes were smuggled in through the India-Bangladesh border.