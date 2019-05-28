  • search
    NIA convicts NDFB (S) cadres in connection with killing of innocent tribals

    Guwahati, May 28: The Special NIA court in Assam has convicted four persons belonging to the NDFB (S) in connection with the killing of 5 innocent tribals.

    The four were convicted under the sections of the UAPA and Indian Penal Code. Those convicted include Bina Basumatary, Jayanta Mushahary, Khanda Daimary and Dwithai Basumatary. All have been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each has been imposed.

    The case pertains to the terrorist attack on December 23 2014 by NDFB(S) cadres upon innocent people of Pakiriguri village under Serfanguri Police Station in Kokrajhar district of Assam, in which 05 Adivasis were killed and another 05 sustained grievous injuries due to indiscriminate firing by the terrorist group.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 6:42 [IST]
