NIA conducts searches in Hyderabad in connection with ISIS module case

Hyderabad, Apr 20: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at two locations here on Saturday in connection with an Islamic state module case, police said. The raids which began in the morning were still underway, they said.

In August 2018, the NIA had arrested two alleged ISIS sympathisers --Mohammed Abdullah Basith and Mohd Abdul Qhadeer -- from the city as part of its larger probe into Indian youngsters being radicalised to carry out terror strikes on behalf of the banned international outfit.

"The fresh raids were being carried out in connection with this module after a supplementary charge sheet was filed against them in February this year and based on fresh inputs," police added.

"NIA teams are conducting searches at two places here in connection with an ISIS module case," a senior police official of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate told PTI. However, he refused to divulge further details.

