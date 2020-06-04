NIA conducts search at Jharkhand in connection with naxal funding case

  • search
    New Delhi, June 04: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches in connection with the terror funding case relating to the CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand.

    The searches were conducted in the office premises of M/S Ram Kripal Singh Construction Private Limited Company at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

    The case was originally registered at the Dumri Police Station in District Giridh in 2018.

      The case was registered following the arrest of Manoj Kumar. Rs 6 lakh in cash was also seized from him and it was alleged that he had collected the money from contractors based on the instructions of absconding accused Krishna Da.

      Investigations revealed that Kumar was employed at the construction company and was acting as a conduit between the firm and the Maoists in the Giridh area. The probe established that he was going to make a payment of Rs 6 lakh to the naxals.

      It was well known that the levy amount collected by the CPI (Maoist) is being used for the purchase of arms and ammunitions, explosives, recruitment of new cadres to expand the influence of CPI(Maoist) and further committing disruptive activities which threaten the security, sovereignty and integrity of India, the NIA said.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 8:37 [IST]
