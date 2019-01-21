NIA chief Y C Modi could be next CBI director

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 21: The high powered committee headed by the Prime Minister will meet on January 24 to decide on who would be the next chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

    YC Modi

    While there are many names in contention, National Investigation Agency chief, Y C Modi is the current front runner, sources tell Oneindia.

    There are nine names that are in contention and these officers are those selected in the years 1983, 1984 and 1985. The Supreme Court had said in 2014 that officers from the four oldest serving batches of the IPS will be in contention for the post.

    Sources tell OneIndia that a decision on the CBI chief would be made in the last week of January. Alok Verma who was shunted out of the CBI by the high powered committee would have completed his term on January 31 2019.

    The Department of Personnel and Training is in the process of shortlisting the names. Some of the factors that are being taken into consideration are seniority, expertise in investigating anti-corruption cases, integrity and handling vigilance. Prior experience in the CBI would also be one of the factors.

    In December 2018, the names of 17 officers were sent to the DoPT. The list was further pruned and nine names were in contention. Sources say that before the high powered committee, it may come down to three names. They are NIA chief, Y C Modi, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and Uttar Pradesh DGP, O P Singh. The source also added that for now Modi is the frontrunner for the post. However the final decision would lie with the high powered committee which also comprised the leader of the opposition and Chief Justice of India.

    Modi has experience of working in the CBI and anti-corruption branches. Coupled with the seniority factor, this could work well in his favour, the source also said. "A 1984-batch officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Y C Modi has over 33 years of experience. He has also served in the CBI for several years. In his two stints there, in 2002-2010 and 2015-2017, Modi handled special crimes and economic offences as well as anti-corruption cases." This could work well in his favour, the source also added.

    Jaiswal on the other hand, has worked in the Research and Analysis Wing. He has also worked as an additional secretary to the Cabinet Secretariat before taking over the police commissioner of Mumbai.

    Another name that has also been in contention is that of Rina Rina Mitra, Special Secretary (internal security), Home Ministry. She too has worked in the CBI and handed several anti-corruption cases.

    Seniority list:

    1983 batch:

    • Rina Mitra: Special Secretary (internal security), Home Ministry. 
    • O P Singh: UP DGP
    • Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar: CRPF Director

    1984 batch:

    • Y C Modi: NIA chief
    • Sudeep Lakhtaki, NSG director
    • A P Maheshwari: Bureau of Police Research and Development chief
    • Javeed Ahmad: Director of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science 
    • Rajnikant Mishra: Border Security Force chief 
    • S S Deswal, Chief of Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief

    1985 batch:

    • Subodh Kumar Jaiswal: Mumbai Police Commissioner

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 5:52 [IST]
