NIA charges two in Bihar fake currency case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 12: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with a fake currency case in Bihar.

The two accused named in the chargesheet are Shahnawaj Shaikh and Mannalal Choudhary. The case pertains to the recovery and seizure of fake Indian currency by the Bettiah police, Bihar. The police had seized fake currency to the tune of Rs 4 lakh.

The case was later transferred to the NIA, following a chargesheet was filed. Accused Shahnawaj Shaikh and Mannalal Chaudhary despite being lodged in Presidency Correctional Home Kolkata, were actively instrumental in the conspiracy of procurement and circulation of fake currency.

In furtherance of criminal conspiracy, accused Shahnawaj Shaikh had instructed accused Kamirujjaman to arrange FICN and deliver the same through a courier in Bettiah, District West Champaran, Bihar. Kamirujjaman had sourced fake currency from one Selim and sent it to Bettiah through accused Julkar Shaikh. Accused Rakesh Chaudhary, the nephew of Mannalal Chaudhary was to receive the consignment at Bettiah.