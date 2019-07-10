  • search
    NIA charges two from Bengal in fake currency case

    Kolkata, July 10: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two persons in connection with a fake Indian currency case. The two to be charged are Jakir and Bapi Ghosh, both residents of Malda, West Bengal.

    The two were arrested with fake currency worth Rs 7 lakh. The NIA said that they were planning on circulating the fake currency in different parts of India, in a bid to destabilise the nation.

    Representational Image

    The seizure took place at Ballapur Belly Bridge More, under the jurisdiction of the Farakka Police station, Murshidabad. The accused were charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on.

