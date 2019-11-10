NIA charges two for trying to damage India’s monetary stability

New Delhi, Nov 10: The National Investigation Agency has charged two persons in connection with a fake currency case.

They have been accused of producing, smuggling and circulating fake currency from Pakistan to India. The NIA said that the intention of the accused was to damage the monetary stability of the country.

A team of officials from the Land Customs Station Munabo, district Barmer detained one Ran Singh when he was coming to India from Pakistan by the That Link Express train. The officials recovered 47 counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 having a face value of Rs 94,000.

Subsequently, NIA took over the investigation of the case. Investigation has unearthed that the seized High Quality counterfeit Currency notes were smuggled into India by accused Ran Singh who is part of a gang involved in the production, smuggling and circulation of High Quality Counterfeit Currency in India as part of a conspiracy to destabilise the economic security of India.