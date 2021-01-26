NIA charges two for propagating violent Jihad in Kerala ISIS Omar Al Hindi case

In Sikhs for Justice case, NGO and their source of funds come under NIA scanner

New Delhi, Jan 26: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against two terrorists in connection with the ISIS Omar Al Hindi module case.

The two to be charged are Sidhikul Aslam from Thiruvananthapuram and Muhammad Polakkanni of Kozhikode, Kerala.

The case was registered by the NIA, suo motu in 2016 based on credible information regarding the conspiracy and formation of the ISIS / Daish-inspired terrorist module Ansarul Khilafa-KL, by certain youth from Southern India.

The NIA said that the module was formed with the intention of furthering the activities of the ISIS. Five persons were arrested by the NIA on October 2 20216 from Kannur district when they were preparing to carry out terror attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The accused had planned targeting prominent persons including judges, police officers and politicians apart from tourist places which are frequented by foreigners, especially Jews.

Manseed Muhmood , Swalih Mohammed , Rashid Ali , Ramshad N K, Safvan P and Moinudheen P K were convicted by the court on November 27 2019 and were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment ranging from 3 to 14 years along with a fine.

The probe revealed that Aslam had conspired with the convicted persons and attempted to recruit more persons into the ISIS. Aslam was arrested on October 28 2020 upon his return to from Saudi Araia.

Investigation also established that accused Mohammad Polakkanni had actively conspired with the convicted persons to propagate violent extremism by actively disseminating materials supporting Jihadi ideology and to effect terrorist attacks in South India.

He had also travelled to Georgia during early-2018, with the intention of crossing over to Turkey and eventually to Syria to join the Islamic State. He was arrested by Georgian authorities while attempting to illegally cross-over to Turkey, using fake passport. He was arrested in this case on 19th September, 2020, following his return from Georgia.