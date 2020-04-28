NIA charges three in Kerala naxalite case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 28: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three persons in connection with a naxal case in Kozhikode.

The three accused named in the chargesheet are Thwaha Fasal, C P Usman and Allan Shuaib. They were arrested with incriminating material, the NIA said.

Attack on Congress convoy: NIA arrests key lady naxalite

The three were in possession of propaganda material supporting the CPI (Maoist). They were conducting a meeting to further their agenda in Kerala, the NIA also said.

Investigation has established that the three persons are members of the proscribed terror organisation, CPI (Maoist). They had conducted a series of meetings as well as committed unlawful activities to further the activities of the naxalites in Kerala.