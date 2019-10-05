  • search
    NIA charges seven Kerala Muslims in ISIS Wandoor case

    New Delhi, Oct 05: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with the ISIS Kerala case.

    The chargesheet was filed against seven persons from Kerala. The NIA named Shaibu Nihar, Muhammad Mansoor, Mansoor Nittoor Veettil, Shahanad, Fajid Hamsa, Safeer Rahman and Mukhadis.

    The case was first filed at the Wandoor Police Station in Mallapuram. The police said that the seven accused persons along with one Taliban Hamsa had hatched a terror conspiracy in Bahraiin.

    Kerala Hindu girls alleges torture as she refuses to join ISIS

    Investigation revealed that pursuant to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused persons since 2014, while being in Bahrain and India, seven accused persons travelled or attempted to travel to ISIS/ Daish-controlled territory in Syria, for physically joining the proscribed organisation and waging war on its behalf against Syria, an Asiatic power at peace with the Government of India. Accused persons had also collected funds with the intention of facilitating their travel to the so called Islamic State in Syria.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:54 [IST]
