NIA charges Rajasthan resident in Falah-i-Insaniyat case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 20: The National Investigation Agenxy has filed a chargesheet agaa resident of Rajasthan in connection with Falah-i-Insaniyat case, in which Hafiz Saeed is tbe main accused.

The NIA filed charges against one Mohammad Hussain, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan.

Investigation carried out by NIA reveals that Chief of Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) namely Hafiz Mohammad Saeed along with Dy. Chief of FIF namely Shahid Mahmood hatched a conspiracy around 2012 to create sympathizers/sleeper cells and logistic base in Delhi and Haryana under the garb of religious work e.g. Construction of mosque, madrasa education and financial assistance for marriage of poor Muslim girls etc.

Shahid Mahmood tasked his associates namely Mohammad Kamran, a Pakistani national based at Dubai, for re-routing funds from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through hawala channels.

Shahid Mehmood further tasked Mohammad Kamran to identify such persons who could be given this fund in the name of construction of mosque, education in Madrasa, marriage of Muslims girls, medical assistance etc. to create it's bases and to motivate sympathizers initially.

US terms arrest of Hafiz Saeed as window dressing

During this preparatory work, the target persons were intended to be used for creating sleeper cells/hideouts. Accordingly, Mohammad Kamran identified few Indian Nationals in Dubai and also identified one Indian national namely Mohammad Salman, a resident of Delhi.

He started transferring large amount of funds (through hawala) with the help of above accused Mohammad Hussain in the name of religious work, construction of mosque Khulfa-e-Rashideen in Uttawar at Haryana and for marriage of Muslims girls.

Accused Mohammad Salman had received huge funds from Mohammad Kamran from Dubai through Mohammad Hussain Molani.