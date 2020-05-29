NIA charges one more in Attari drug seizure case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 29: Charges have been filed by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Attari drug case.

The case pertains to the seizure of 532 kilograms of heroin and 52 kgs of mixed narcotics.

The seizure was carried out last year at the Integrated Check Post.

NIA files chargesheet in Purnea fake currency case

Investigations revealed evidence of generation of funds though the sale of narcotics. The narcotics were smuggled from across the international border. The proceeds from the sale of these drugs were used to fund terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA's supplementary chargesheet also said.

The supplementary chargesheet names one Amit Gambhir in it. Earlier the NIA had charged 16 others in connection with the same case under various provisions of the law.