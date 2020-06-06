  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA charges one in fake currency case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 06: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against one person in connection with a fake currency case that was reported in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

    NIA charges one in fake currency case

    The case relates to the recovery of high quality fake Indian currency notes having the face value of Rs 2,49,500. The UP ATS had seized the notes from one Mohammad Murad Alam in 2019.

    NIA files chargesheet in Purnea fake currency case

    The case was later handed over to the NIA. Investigation has disclosed that accused Mohammad Murad Alam was involved in trafficking of high quality counterfeit Indian Currency Notes (FICN) sourced from one Sadar Ali alias Bengali of Malda, West Bengal and was supplying it to one Shahnawaj Ansari alias Bunty of Ghaziabad, UP.

    He had brought high quality FICN multiple times, purportedly smuggled from Bangladesh from the same source and was supplying to the same consignee in UP.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency chargesheet

    Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 8:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue