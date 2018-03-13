NIA charges one for blackmailing lady Army officer into divulging national secrets

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against one person for trying to blackmail an Indian Army official into divulging secrets pertaining to national security.

The accused Mohammad Parvez, a 43-year-old resident of Delhi was charged with criminal conspiracy by the NIA.

The allegations are that accused had sent obscene and morphed WhatsApp images/messages from a mobile phone and Facebook ID with a veiled threat to circulate them on social media, to the complainant, thereby causing mental harassment to her as well as threatening to ruin her reputation. This was done in pursuance of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Pakistani Intelligence officials and the arrested accused with a view to compromise an officer of the Indian Army into divulging national security secrets.

OneIndia News

