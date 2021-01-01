In Bengal, Shah takes stock of probe into terror cases during meeting with NIA officials

NIA charges key conspirator in fake currency case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against a key fake currency trafficker before a special court in Patna.

The case pertains to the seizure of fake Indian currency worth Rs 4 lakh by the Bettiah Police, Bihar n 2019 from the possession of Julkar Sheikh. The case was later handed over to the NIA for investigation.

It was found that Shahnawaj Shaikh and Mannalal Chaudhary were operating the racket from jail through their associates, Kamirujjaman, Rakesh Chaudhary and Julkar Shaikh.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against all four accused persons. It was also found that the counterfeit currency was produced one Selim Sk, who was subsequently arrested in October 2020.

Selim was sourcing fake currency from Bangladeshi and supplying the same in Bihar and other part of India through an organised network. The NIA says that it had been able to expose the full chain of the conspiracy during the course of the probe.