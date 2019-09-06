  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA charges key accused from Bengal in fake currency case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 06: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against one accused from West Bengal in connection with a fake currency case.

    The NIA has charged Sabiruddin (46), a resident of Malda. The charge sheet was filed before a special NIA court in Bengaluru. The case pertains to the seizure of fake currency to the tune of 6.34 lakh.

    NIA charges key accused from Bengal in fake currency case
    NIA filed charge sheet against Sabiruddin with a fake currency case

    Officials had seized mobile phones with SIM cards and other documents as well.

    Initially, the case was registered at Madanayakanahally police station, following which the NIA took over the case.

    As cops bust international syndicate, IB warns of bigger push of fake currency by Pakistan

    The NIA had earlier charged four other accused in connection with this case. During further investigation, it was found that the accused Sabiruddin along with his associates based in Karnataka as well as in West Bengal hatched a conspiracy to circulate huge quantities of fake currency in the local markets of Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

    They were also actively involved in procuring, trafficking, supplying and circulating of huge quantities of fake currency. Sabiruddin is one of the main suppliers of fake currency from Malda, the NIA also said.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia chargesheet accused west bengal fake currency

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue