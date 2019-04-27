NIA charges ISI agent in terror conspiracy case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against one person in connection with a terror conspiracy case.

The NIA charged Farooq Devdiwala for criminal conspiracy before a special court.

During investigation it has been revealed that the wanted accused Farooq Devdiwala was the main conspirator. He, along with ISI agent Qayam, hatched a conspiracy to conduct terrorist attack on VIPs, crowded places and establishments providing essential services.

In furtherance of the said conspiracy, Farooq Devdiwala, originally from Mumbai, now at Sharjah, United Arab Emirates has been recruiting youth from India and sending them for training in a terrorist camp at Pakistan via Sharjah. The aforesaid two accused are still absconding.