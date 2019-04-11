  • search
    NIA charges four in murder of ex-MLA involving naxals

    New Delhi, Apr 11: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in the murder case of an MLA and a former legislator.

    Three persons have been named in the chargesheet- Yedala Subba Rao, Gemini Sobhan and Korra Kamala. The NIA has also named four other persons in the chargesheet and stated that these persons are absconding.

    The case was initially registered on September 23 2018 in Visakhapatnam. It may be recalled that the Araku MLA, Kidari S Rao and an ex-legislator, Siveri Soma were murdered on September 23 2018 by naxalites. The case was initially probed by the SIT and later handed over to the NIA.

    The NIA says that during the probe it was established that the arrested persons were naxal sympathisers and they had conspired and facilitated the murder of both the leaders.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 7:12 [IST]
