NIA charges five dangerous JMB operatives

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against five Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh operatives in connection with the Barpeta case.

The NIA has charged Hafizur Rahman (A-1), Yakub Ali (A-2), Sariful Islam (A-3), Mustafizur Rahman (A-5) and Md. Hafiz Safikul Islam under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Investigation has revealed that the accused persons are trained members of JMB, a proscribed terrorist organisation in India and Bangladesh. Accused persons were recruited by one Sahanur Alom of Barpeta District.

Sahanur Alom was earlier arrested by the NIA in the Burdwan blast case. He has already been convicted and sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment in Burdwan blast case on charges of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India and recruiting and training other members of JMB.

Accused persons in the instant case have undergone training as JMB cadres in Barpeta at the house of Sahanur Alom and some of accused were also trained at Simulia Madrasa in West Bengal.

Accused persons procured weapons and ammunitions in a conspiracy to commit a terrorist act in pursuance of Jihadi Ideology of JMB, a proscribed terrorist organisation.