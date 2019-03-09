NIA charges Bengal resident in fake currency case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against a resident of Malda, West Bengal in connection with a fake currency case.

Charges were filed against one Abdul Kader in connection with a fake currency case amounting to Rs 6.34 lakh.

The case pertains to seizure of FICN having face value of Rs. 6,34,000 in Rs. 2,000 denomination, by Madanayakanahally Police Station on July 8 2018. Four accused persons were arrested.

Also Read | NIA arrests one from Malda in fake currency case

During further investigation, Abdul Kadir was arrested by NIA from Malda, West Bengal.

The probe also revealed that he was the main conspirator. One mobile phone with two SIM cards including one Bangladesh Grameen SIM was seized from him at the time of his arrest.

He was in regular contact with his associates based in Bangladesh as well as in India who were involved in FICN procurement, trafficking and circulation. He used to procure high denomination FICN in huge quantities from his associates based in Bangladesh through smuggling for further supplying and circulating the same in various parts of India including Bengaluru.