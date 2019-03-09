  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA charges Bengal resident in fake currency case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against a resident of Malda, West Bengal in connection with a fake currency case.

    NIA charges Bengal resident in fake currency case
    Representational Image

    Charges were filed against one Abdul Kader in connection with a fake currency case amounting to Rs 6.34 lakh.

    The case pertains to seizure of FICN having face value of Rs. 6,34,000 in Rs. 2,000 denomination, by Madanayakanahally Police Station on July 8 2018. Four accused persons were arrested.

    Also Read | NIA arrests one from Malda in fake currency case

    During further investigation, Abdul Kadir was arrested by NIA from Malda, West Bengal.

    The probe also revealed that he was the main conspirator. One mobile phone with two SIM cards including one Bangladesh Grameen SIM was seized from him at the time of his arrest.

    He was in regular contact with his associates based in Bangladesh as well as in India who were involved in FICN procurement, trafficking and circulation. He used to procure high denomination FICN in huge quantities from his associates based in Bangladesh through smuggling for further supplying and circulating the same in various parts of India including Bengaluru.

    More nia NewsView All

    Read more about:

    nia fake currency west bengal

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 5:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue