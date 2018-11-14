How Asiya Andrabi destabilised Kashmir

New Delhi, Nov 14: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against Aasiya Andrabi, Sofi Fehmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen of Dukhtaran-E-Millat, a proscribed terrorist organisation.

Asiya and her associates were actively involved in running a terrorist organisation and was engaged in anti India activities, the NIA said. Further the NIA also accused her of inciting the public of Kashmir to join an armed rebellion against the government of India with the aid and assistance of organisations based in Pakistan.

The above accused were using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, TV Channels including channels in Pakistan to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India. DEM through Aasiya Andrabi and others, openly advocates secession of Jammu & Kashmir from the Union of India and its merger with Pakistan through violent means.

The aforesaid persons were arrested on July 6 2017 and have been at the Tihar jail since then.

Investigation has established that Aasiya Andrabi is heading Dukhtaran-E-Millat as its chief and has used social media and other platforms to abet waging of war against Government of India.

She is spreading seditious and insurrectionary imputations against Government of India. She is promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India on ground of religion.

Investigation has also established that she has close contacts with designated Global Terrorist Hafeez Mohammad Saeed who is head of Jamaat-Ud-Dawah (JuD) and Lashkar-E-Tayiba, internationally designated terrorist organizations that are based in Pakistan.

She has used public platforms to incite youth of Kashmir to rise in armed insurrection against the Government of India with an object of achieving cessation of Kashmir from India and its merger with Pakistan.

Investigation has established that Sofi Fehmeeda, as Personal Secretary to Chief of DEM and also Press Secretary of Dukhtaran-E-Millat, and Naheeda Nasreen as its General Secretary have been instrumental in use of social media and other platforms to abet waging of war against the Indian Government besides spreading seditious and insurrectionary imputations against it, and are promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India on grounds of religion. They have collected funds to carry out terrorist activities of Dukhtaran-E-Millat.

They have used public platforms to incite youth of Kashmir to rise in armed rebellion against the Government of India with an object of securing cessation of Kashmir from India and its merger with Pakistan.