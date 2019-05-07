NIA charges Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in Punjab grenade explosion case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in a case relating to 4 Hand Grenade explosions that took place on September 14 2018 at the police station Maqsudan, Jalandhar.

The police had arrested Fazil Bashir and Shahid Quyoom of Jammu and Kashmir during the probe into the attack.

Investigation revealed that the accused persons along with Rouf Ahmed Mir and Ummer Ramzan had carried out the grenade attacks.

While Fazil Bashir Pinchoo and Shahid Quyoom were studying at St. Soldiers Institute, Jalandhar, Punjab, Rouf Ahmed Mir and Ummer Ramzan had travelled from Awantipora to Jalandhar to take part in the attack.

Investigation further revealed that Fazil Bashir Pinchoo, Shahid Quyoom, Rouf Ahmed Mir, and Ummer Ramzan had targeted PS Maqsudan, Jalandhar in association with Amir Nazir Mir and Rasik Ahmed Mir. The attack was masterminded by Zakir Rashid, the self styled leader of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

As a part of this conspiracy, Fazil Bashir and Shahid Quyoom had collected 4 hand grenades from an unknown cadre of AGH near Verka Plant, Jalandhar on 9 Sep, 2018.

Three accused Rouf Ahmed Mir, Ummer Ramzan and Rasik Ahmed Mir were killed during an encounter that took place between the AGH cadres and security forces on 22nd Dec 2018.