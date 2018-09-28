NIA charges 8 in Manipur missing arms case in which Congress MLA is an accused

New Delhi, Sep 28: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 8 persons in connection with the missing arms case reported in Manipur.

The NIA charged Laishram Anilkumar Singh , Thokchom James, Paonam Shantikumar Singh, Haobam Brojendro Singh, Ngamboi Haokip , Nellikattil Podiyan Damodaran, Mathurabashimayum Hiranjoy Sharma and Laishram Damudor Singh.

Also Read | What is the arms missing case involving this Congress MLA

During investigation, the NIA had recovered/seized 20 numbers of 9mm Auto 1A Pistols and 05 numbers of Magazines. Seized firearms were missing from DG Pool Kote of Manipur, located at 2nd Manipur Rifles Battalion, Imphal.

NIA officials said that the investigation against a Congress MLA, alleged to be involved in this case is ongoing. It may be recalled that the NIA had arrested Yamthong Haokip, an MLA from the Sail constituency.

What is the missing arms case?

During the course of the investigation nine persons have been arrested and three 9mm pistol out of 56 missing pistols have been recovered from the members of various militant groups of Manipur. The custodial interrogation of the accused revealed the involvement of Yamthong Haokip.

The case dates back to 2014. The Manipur government had asked the NIA to probe the case in which 56 pistols disappeared from the police headquarters over a period of four years. The probe found that 56 auto 9 mm pistols along with 58 magazines were found missing from the state police headquarters - Arms Kote of 2nd Manipur Rifles, Imphal, - between 2014 and 2018.

Also Read | NIA arrests Manipur MLA in missing arms case

Two employees of the 2nd MR were arrested in connection with the case. In 2016, four persons were arrested and one 9 mm auto pistol along with three magazines were seized.

The Manipur government had suspended four high-ranking police officials, including an IPS officer, in connection with the case of missing weapons from 2nd Manipur Rifles armoury between 2014 and 2018, an official statement has said.

Altogether, 56 auto 9 mm pistols along with 58 magazines were found missing when the commandant of 2nd Manipur Rifles recently conducted a routine examination of the arms corte (armoury).

The missing arms belonged to a batch of 570 pistols that were received by the state police headquarters in 2014 for supply to 2nd Manipur Rifles.

After the NIA took over the case, it conducted searches and even questioned several accused persons. During the interrogation of the accused, the name of the MLA cropped up, following which the raids were conducted.

Also Read | Stolen pistol, gold, cash, huge cache of arms and ammunition found at Congress MLA's house

An NIA official informed OneIndia that the raids were conducted on the basis of the statements given by the other accused. Till date, nine people have been arrested in the case and three 9mm pistols, out of the 56 missing pistols, have been recovered "from members of various militant groups of Manipur.

What the NIA found at Haokip's home:

Cash Rs. 26.40 lakhs (Indian Currency).

Gold ornaments worth Rs. 20 lakhs.

One 9mm pistol bearing no. 18506735 with magazine. The Pistol is one of the missing pistols stolen from DG pool within the premises of 2nd Manipur Rifles.

One Beretta Pistol bearing no. DAA 462616, 3032 TOMCAT-32 Auto Made in the USA with magazine.

The licence no.4760/IW, expired on 30.06.2015.

One unlicensed 9mm Pietro Beretta Gardone V.T Pistol bearing MOD.9QFS-CAL .9 PARA BELLUM-PATENTED & K57398Z, Made in Italy, with magazine.

One DBBL gun bearing no. 65330/05 having Licence no. L/981(KPI) renewed upto 31st December, 2014.

One SBBL gun without any mark of identification (with licence issued by ADC Kangpokpi, Senapati Distt. vide letter no.1786/May.97/ Military. The gun no. as mentioned was issued against the Licence is 27734.

22 rounds of live ammunition of 0.32 pistol, 15 rounds of live ammunition of 9mm pistol, 04 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62 Rifle and 04 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62X39 (AK series).

Stolen pistol, gold, cash, huge cache of arms and ammunition found at Congress MLA's house.