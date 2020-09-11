NIA charges 7 ULFA terrorists for killing Assam Sub-Inspector

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 11: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 7 ULFA operatives in connection with the killing of a sub inspector in Assam.

The chargesheet has been filed against Bijit Gogoi, Kanto Bora, Santosh Gogoi Sadiya, Jushinta Moran,Bubul Moran, Dipankar Borah and Mamun Dihingia.

The officer in charge of the Bordumsa Police Station - Sub-Inspector Bhaskar Kalita, received specific input regarding presence of a group of suspected ULFA terrorists inside a house at Kujupathar Village.

NIA court convicts two fake currency racketeers from Bengal

A joint operation by the Police and Para-military was launched against the ULFA militants. During the process of cordoning of the suspect premises, ULFA militants hiding inside a locked house started firing indiscriminately at the Police, which resulted in the death of Bhaskar Kalita.

Taking advantage of poor light conditions, ULFA militants managed to escape into the nearby jungle. Moreover, while escaping, they snatched away AK-47 rifle from the deceased Police officer, the NIA said in its chargesheet.

Investigation has established that this was carried on the instructions of ULFA leader

Arundoi Dahoti. They came from their camps in Myanmar and were planning on carrying out attacks and also raising funds, the NIA said while also adding that further investigations are on.