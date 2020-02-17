NIA charges 7 naxals after recovery of foreign made arms

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 17: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against 7 accused in connection with a naxal case.

    Those who were charged belong to the proscribed PLFI, based in Jharkhand. The case pertains to an incident in which members of the organisation had gathered at Titir Mahua forest area and were conspiring to conduct an unlawful act. On the basis of credible information, a raid was conducted and four accused persons were arrested. Foreign made arms and ammunition was recovered from the accused persons.

    Investigation has revealed that the above chargesheeted accused operatives of PLFI used to extort levy from the contractors of governmental development projects and transporters. Further, they acquired foreign made arms and ammunitions illegally which were used to intimidate the contractors and businessmen for committing extortion. Levies collected from them were not only used for terror activities of PLFI but also for acquiring immovable properties by their members.

    Monday, February 17, 2020
