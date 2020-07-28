YouTube
    New Delhi, July 28: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 6 Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives in connection with the Nagrota infiltration transportation module case.

    On January 31, a truck carrying Pakistani terrorists was stopped or checking at Nagrota.

    NIA charges 6 Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives in Nagrota infiltration case
    Representational Image

    The driver Sameer Ahmad Dar and his two associates, Asif Ahmad Malik and Sartaj Mantoo escaped. The heavily armed terrorists inside the truck opened fire, injuring one security personnel.

    Following this the police launched a search operation and this led to the killing of the three terrorists. A month later the NIA took over the probe and arrested three persons involved in this operation.

    Investigation revealed that apart from their unsuccessful attempt in January, 2020, this module had received a group of three Pakistani terrorists in December, 2019 after they infiltrated into India from the International Border in Samba sector and ferried them to South Kashmir.

    This module was in touch with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad handlers and launch-pad commanders who used to send the location of freshly infiltrated terrorists and also share the code-words for receiving them to driver Sameer Ahmad Dar on secure messaging apps.

    The three arrested terrorists were Over-Ground Workers (OGW's) of JeM and provided safe shelter, logistics and communication back-up for the infiltration and transit of the Pakistani terrorists. These OGW's also purchased 'phirans' for the infiltrated terrorists to make them look like Kashmiris and to help them hide their weapons.

    The arms and ammunition consisting of 2 AK-47 rifles, 1 AK-56, 2 AK-74's 1 M4 Carbine, 2 Glock pistols, 3 Chinese pistols, 35 grenades, 12 kg high-grade explosive, 3 Satellite phones, 6 wireless devices, 6 remote controls, 9 detonators and batteries brought by the Pakistani terrorists have been seized.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 8:17 [IST]
