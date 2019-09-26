NIA charges 6 Hizbul terrorists in CRPF attack case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 26: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 6 terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen in connection with the CRPF attack case.

The case pertains to the attack on the CRPF convoy on March 3 2019 at Thethar, Banal in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA in its chargesheet says that the aim was to kill the security personnel and also wage a war against the country.

The case initially registered by the Jammu and Kashmir police was taken over by the NIA on April 15 2019.

The attacker was driving an explosive laden car and planned to ram it into the CRPF convoy.

He was arrested a day later. It was established the six operatives had prepared the explosives at Shopian and assembled the same before packing it in the car.

The NIA in its chargesheet named Owais Amin, Umar Shafi, Aqib Shafi Shah Waseem Ahmad Dar and Hilal Ahmad Mantu.