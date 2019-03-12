NIA charges 5 Hizbul operatives for planning terror strikes in Assam

New Delhi, Mar 12: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against five persons associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen for hatching a conspiracy to carry out terror strikes in Assam.

Kamruj Zaman had joined proscribed terrorist organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in J&K and was imparted 9 months weapon training in the jungles of district Kishtwar, J&K. On 8 April 2018, a photograph of his brandishing an automatic AK-47 rifle emerged on social media, which was posted by Mannan Wani, slain terrorist of the outfit on his Facebook account.

He later escaped to Bangladesh fearing his arrest. After returning from Bangladesh, he conspired and recruited his associates namely Sahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam, Omar Faruk and others as members of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen, to raise an HM module in Assam. Further, they conspired to procure arms and ammunition with intent to strike terror in the minds of people. Investigation revealed that they were planning to carry out terrorist acts by way of bomb blast and armed attack in Assam.