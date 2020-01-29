  • search
    NIA charges 4 NSCN (IM) terrorists in MLA murder case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The National Investigation Agency has charged cadres of the NSCN (IM) in connection with the murder of an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh. Four accused have been named and the chargesheet was filed before the special NIA court.

    The case relates to the ambush on the convoy of Tirong Aboh, MLA and others on May 21 2019. 11 persons including the MLA were killed in the incident.

    NIA charges 4 NSCN (IM) terrorists in MLA murder case

    Investigation has established that members of the terrorist group of NSCN(IM) conspired to commit a terrorist act by killing the MLA Khonsa and 10 others. Investigation further established that the terrorist act was a result of larger conspiracy due to opposition by MLA, Khonsa of anti development and extortion activities of NSCN(IM) in Tirap District.

    NSCN (IM) terror funding case: NIA makes large recovery

    Investigation has revealed that the members of NSCN(IM) led by self styled Major General Absolom of NSCN(IM), who is an absconding accused in the instant case, along with the other accused formed a terrorist group which was financed by Jai Kishan Sharma to execute the said terrorist act.

    The members of terrorist group of NSCN(IM) had on an earlier occasion threatened MLA, Khonsa and his supporters for their opposition to criminal activities of NSCN(IM).

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 7:19 [IST]
