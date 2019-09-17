NIA charges 4 JeM operatives for planning terror strikes in Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against operatives of the Jaish-e-Mohammad who were planning on carrying out terror strikes in different parts of the country.

The NIA charged Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Tanveer Ahmed Ganie, Bilal Ahmad Mir and Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA said that the charges against Mudassir Ahmad Khan were being abated as he had died.

This case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by senior commanders of JeM to carry out terror attacks in different parts of India including Delhi-NCR. Investigations established that the accused persons are members of proscribed terrorist organisation JeM.

They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks and also propagating the activities of JeM. The slain terrorist Mudassir Ahmad Khan was the mastermind of this conspiracy. He was also one of the main conspirators of the Pulwama terror attack. Khan was killed in an encounter with at Tral earlier this year.