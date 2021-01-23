Fact check: Did Obama urge Africans not to take COVID-19 vaccine from US

NIA charges 4 in Siliguri fake currency case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 23: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with the Siluguri fake currency case.

The case relates to the seizure of fake currency in denomination of ₹2000 (200 pieces) and ₹500 (02 pieces) having face value of ₹4,01,000 from the possession of accused Golam Martuja on January 8 last year by the DRI, Regional Unit Siliguri, West Bengal.

The NIA took over the case in March last year and arrested three persons Sadek Mia, Md. Baitullah and Md. Mukhtar Alam.

Investigation has revealed that the accused persons were part of a terrorist gang comprising of smugglers, couriers and distributors of FICN criminally conspired to smuggle and circulate High Quality Counterfeit Indian Paper Currency Notes leading to damage to the monetary stability of India.

The arrested accused persons used to receive FICNs from Bangladesh based smugglers through multiple couriers and used to circulate them in different parts of India and near Indo-Nepal border as established by money deposits in lieu of FICNs from these disparate locations into one account of Malda. The proceeds were subsequently channelized to Bangladesh based smugglers through different couriers/Hawala.