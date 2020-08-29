NIA charges 3 who worked for frontal outfits of naxals in Telangana

New Delhi, Aug 29: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three key aides and one underground leader of the CPI (Maoist) for their role in recruiting youth and raising funds for the banned outfit.

The NIA said that these activities were carried out through their frontal organisations, Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) and Telangana Praja Front (TPF).

The NIA said that following a search at the house of Maddileti alias Bandari the president of the TVV, incriminating material such as letters, documents, and digital devices were found. This established his close association with the naxalites, the NIA said.

Further the probe also revealed that the members of these frontal organisations in association with underground leaders of the CPI (Maoist) were engaged in furthering the activities of the said organisation under the garb of welfare activities such as taking up issues concerning students and society and raising funds through educational institutions and also luring, radicalising and recruiting youth into CPI (Maoist) for engaging in anti-national activities against the democratically elected governments.