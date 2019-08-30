  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA charges 2 more Kashmir terrorists in Jalandhar police station attack case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 30: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with a case that relates to the explosions that took place at a police station in Maqsudan, Jalandhar, Punjab.

    One police was injured in the attack in which terrorists hurled 4 grenades at the police station premises. The first chargesheet was filed on May 6 2019 against two persons namely, Fazil Bashir Pinchoo and Shahid Quyoom, both residents of Awantipora, Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Both were students at Jalandhar.

    NIA charges 2 more Kashmir terrorists in Jalandhar police station attack case

    Investigations revealed that the duo along with Rauf Ahmed Mir and Ummer Ramzan had carried out the attack on September 14 2018. The attack was carried out on the instructions of Zakir Musa, the head of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. This was part of a larger plan to target security installations across the country, the NIA probe also revealed.

    NIA unearths incriminating evidence during ISIS related raids at Tamil Nadu

    All the above persons were cadres of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), a Kashmir based terrorist outfit with a Pan-Islamic ideology, the NIA further said.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia chargesheet explosions punjab

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue