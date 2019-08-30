NIA charges 2 more Kashmir terrorists in Jalandhar police station attack case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with a case that relates to the explosions that took place at a police station in Maqsudan, Jalandhar, Punjab.

One police was injured in the attack in which terrorists hurled 4 grenades at the police station premises. The first chargesheet was filed on May 6 2019 against two persons namely, Fazil Bashir Pinchoo and Shahid Quyoom, both residents of Awantipora, Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Both were students at Jalandhar.

Investigations revealed that the duo along with Rauf Ahmed Mir and Ummer Ramzan had carried out the attack on September 14 2018. The attack was carried out on the instructions of Zakir Musa, the head of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. This was part of a larger plan to target security installations across the country, the NIA probe also revealed.

NIA unearths incriminating evidence during ISIS related raids at Tamil Nadu

All the above persons were cadres of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), a Kashmir based terrorist outfit with a Pan-Islamic ideology, the NIA further said.