NIA charges 17 ISIS terrorists for plotting attacks in South India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 14: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 17 conspirators who formed a terror group initiated by two terrorists from Bengaluru and Cuddalore.

The NIA in its chargesheet said that the conspirators who formed the terror group are ISIS cadres, Mehboob Pasha from Bengaluru and Khaja Moideen of Cuddalore. The case was originally registered by the Bengaluru police. The case relates to Pasha, a resident of Bengaluru, who in association with Moideen and Sadiq Basha, formed a terror group for spreading the ideology and activities of the ISIS.

The accused persons were conspiring with other co-accused persons at the houses and Al-Hind Office of Pasha in Bengaluru and Cuddalore. The conspiracy was hatched in 2019 and the accused persons were planning on carrying out attacks in South India.

Pasha and Moideen recruited vulnerable youth and procured arms and ammunition and large quantities of explosive material for making powerful IEDs. They also collected jungle training material to conduct training at Shivanasamudra and Gundelpet in Karnataka. The accused persons were also communicating with unknown foreign ISIS handlers through the dark web. Further investigations are on.