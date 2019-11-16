  • search
Trending Supreme Court Maharashtra Sabarimala Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA charges 11 persons in connection with killing of vice chief of RSS in Punjab

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against 11 persons in connection with the murder of Brig (retd) Jagdish Kumar Gajnega, the vice chief of the RSS in the state of Punjab.

    He was shot dead by two motorcycle borne persons at the Red Cross Market area in Jalandhar.

    NIA charges 11 persons in connection with killing of vice chief of RSS in Punjab

    During the investigation, it was found that the killing of Brig. (Retd.) Jagdish Kumar Gagneja was part of Trans-national conspiracy hatched by the senior leadership of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). Eight acts of Targeted Killings/ Attempted Killings were executed as part of this conspiracy between January 2016 and October 2017 in Punjab.

    Guwahati: NIA charges 8 from ULFA in grenade lobbing case

    All the persons targeted belonged to specific communities and organisations and the objective of the conspiracy was to destabilise the law and order situation in Punjab and to revive terrorism in the State.

    It was found that the conspiracy had its foot-prints in several countries including, Pakistan, UK, Australia, France, Italy and the UAE. As part of the conspiracy, large amounts of funds were supplied from Italy, Australia and the UK to the perpetrators of the Killings namely, Hardeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh. These funds were used by them to purchase weapons for executing the killings as well as other logistics.

    NIA arrests Laskhar’s fund raiser

    The conspiracy included recruitment and training of Hardeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh in Italy and Dubai, UAE, respectively. Accused Hardeep Singh is the permanent resident of Italy while accused Ramandeep Singh belongs to Ludhiana. Both these persons were trained by one Gursharanbir Singh, a UK national. Another UK national, Jagtar Singh Johal, who has been arrested in the case was involved in the funding of the conspiracy. Day to day co-ordination of the conspiracy was done by Pakistan based Harmeet Singh @ PhD.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia chargesheet murder punjab rss

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue