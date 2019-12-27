  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    NIA charges 11 in international drug racket case

    New Delhi, Dec 27: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 11 persons in connection with a narcotics case.

    The case relates to seizure of 532 kilograms of heroun at the Integrated Check Post at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. During the probe, the involvement of an international drug racket based at Pakistan and Afghanistan also came to light.

    This is a case of narco-terrorism, having national and international implications with evidence of generation of funds through the proceeds of sale of narcotics smuggled from across the international border.

    Investigations established that the accused formed a terrorist gang to bring many consignments of narcotics to India. During the investigation searches were conducted at various places in Punjab and various incriminating documents including bank accounts details, electronic and digital devices, ammunitions and details of Hawala transactions were seized.

    The investigation has been able to establish an international conspiracy in which nationals of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indian nationals belonging to Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi has come to light so far. A vast network of Hawala and other informal channels has been used to smuggle narcotics into India through the legitimate trade route between India and Pakistan in the garb of import of rock salt.

    Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
