NIA chargesheets top Khalistan movement terrorist

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 19: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 10 accused including designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in connection with a SJF, Khalistan case.

The banned outfit is accused of carrying propaganda activities both online and on ground campaigns in support of SFJ and Referendum- 2020. These acts were committed by a gang of radicalised Sikh youth under direction and financial assistance from SFJ handlers located abroad as part of an organised conspiracy by the accused for launching a concerted secessionist campaign for creation of 'Khalistan'.

Investigation in the case has revealed that SFJ, a secessionist outfit, has launched an incessant campaign using numerous social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube Channels and a number of websites to propagate sedition and disturb peace and harmony in India.

These social media accounts are being used to radicalise impressionable youth & breed enmity on the grounds of region and religion.

Investigation has also clearly established that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (leader of SFJ), radicalised and recruited the other accused persons into SFJ an organisation declared as 'Unlawful Association' under UA(P) Act. The accused persons had received funding from their handlers located abroad through various MTSS platforms to further the conspiracy.