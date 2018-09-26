NIA busts terror funding module of Pak-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed's outfit

New Delhi, Sep 26: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted a terror funding module in Delhi led by Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed's Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), according to an official statement issued Wednesday.

The NIA carried out searches at multiple places in Daryaganj, Nizamuddin and Kucha Ghasiram areas here on Tuesday, it said. An FIR to probe the terror funding module was registered by the agency in July this year. According to the FIR, some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from FIF operatives based abroad and were using it for terror activities.

During investigation, it emerged that Mohammad Salman, a resident of the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi, was in regular touch with a Dubai-based Pakistani national, who in turn is connected to the Deputy Chief of Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation, a front organisation of the proscribed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"The accused person has been receiving funds, being sent by FIF operator and his associates, through Hawala operators. Accused persons along with other persons in various countries including Pakistan, UAE etc are sending money through Hawala to India to further their nefarious activities and create unrest in India and carry out the terrorist activities," the statement issued by the NIA said.

The NIA on September 25 conducted searches at the premises of Mohammad Salman in Nizamuddin, Daryaganj-resident Mohd Salim (hawala operator) and Rajaram in Kucha Ghasiram in New Delhi and seized Rs 1.56 crore in cash, Rs 43,000 in Nepali currency, 14 mobiles phones, five pen drives and several incriminating documents, it said.

Following the seizure of incriminating material, the NIA has arrested from Delhi FIF operative Mohammad Salman (52), and Hawala operators Mohd Salim alias Mama (62) and Sajjad Abdul Wani (34), a resident of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation is a Lahore-based organisation established by Jamat-ud-Dawa. It was founded in 1990 by Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, who is designated as global terrorist by the USA. FIF is placed on the list of terrorist organisations here and it was also designated as a terrorist entity by the USA in 2010.

