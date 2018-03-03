NIA books Bangladesh terror group ABT

The National Investigation Agency has re-registered a case against Bangladesh based terror organisation, Ansarullah Bangla Team. The dreaded organisation which subscribes to the ideology of the Islamic State was behind the killings of several bloggers.

In recent times, traces of the outfit were found in West Bengal. Investigators say that the outfit has been trying to set up shop in India in a bid to realise the ISIS' dream of setting up a caliphate.

On November 21 2017, the Kolkata police arrested Samsad Mia, Riazul Islam and Monotosh Dey. The accused persons sneaked into India illegally and procured forged Indian documents like Aadhar card, PAN card, voter identity card etc. Subsequently one more Bangladeshi national Umar Farukh was arrested in connection with the case.

OneIndia News

