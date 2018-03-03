Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NDPP201
NPF200
OTH181
Tripura - 59
PartyLW
BJP420
CPIM160
OTH10
Meghalaya - 59
PartyLW
CONG185
NPP113
OTH175
X
Nagaland Results (60/60)
PartyLW2013
NDPP2010
NPF20038
BJP1111
JDU301
IND208
NPP200
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
PartyLW2013
BJP4200
CPIM16049
OTH100
CONG0010
CPI001
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
PartyLW2013
CONG18529
NPP1132
OTH710
BJP610
UDP438
NCP002
NESDP001
GNC001
IND0013
NIA books Bangladesh terror group ABT

The National Investigation Agency has re-registered a case against Bangladesh based terror organisation, Ansarullah Bangla Team. The dreaded organisation which subscribes to the ideology of the Islamic State was behind the killings of several bloggers.

In recent times, traces of the outfit were found in West Bengal. Investigators say that the outfit has been trying to set up shop in India in a bid to realise the ISIS' dream of setting up a caliphate.

On November 21 2017, the Kolkata police arrested Samsad Mia, Riazul Islam and Monotosh Dey. The accused persons sneaked into India illegally and procured forged Indian documents like Aadhar card, PAN card, voter identity card etc. Subsequently one more Bangladeshi national Umar Farukh was arrested in connection with the case.

Story first published: Saturday, March 3, 2018, 6:12 [IST]
