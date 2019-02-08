NIA attaches property worth Rs 7.23 crore belonging to TPC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: The National Investigation Agency has seized and attached property worth Rs 7.23 crore belonging to operatives of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee operating in Jharkhand.

The NIA, it may be recalled had filed a chargesheet against 16 members of the group. Two of them were employed in the Central Coalfields Ltd. The attached property belongs to Binod Kumar, Bindeshwar Ganjhu, Pradeep Ram and Akraman, the regional commander of the TPC.

The properties attached are as follows:

2 plots of land and double storeyed house belonging to TPC operative Binod Kumar Ganjhu, worth approximately Rs 90 lakhs.

5 vehicles including 1 JCB loader, 1 Scorpio vehicle and 2 motor cycle worth of Rs 31 lakhs (approx.) of Binod Kumar Ganjhu.

10 vehicles belonging to TPC operative Bindeshwar Ganjhu including 1 JCB loader vehicle and 10 trucks worth Rs 1.61 Crores.

4 vehicles belonging to TPC operative Pradeep Ram including 1 JCB loader, 2 four wheeler and 1 two wheeler of estimated value Rs 41.25 Lacs.

3acresoflandhavingTATAmotorservicecentrebelongingtoTPCCommanderAkramanworth Rs 4 crores.