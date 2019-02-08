  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA attaches property worth Rs 7.23 crore belonging to TPC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The National Investigation Agency has seized and attached property worth Rs 7.23 crore belonging to operatives of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee operating in Jharkhand.

    NIA attaches property worth Rs 7.23 crore belonging to TPC

    The NIA, it may be recalled had filed a chargesheet against 16 members of the group. Two of them were employed in the Central Coalfields Ltd. The attached property belongs to Binod Kumar, Bindeshwar Ganjhu, Pradeep Ram and Akraman, the regional commander of the TPC.

    Also Read | CRPF camp attack: NIA arrests key conspirator

    The properties attached are as follows:

    • 2 plots of land and double storeyed house belonging to TPC operative Binod Kumar Ganjhu, worth approximately Rs 90 lakhs.
    • 5 vehicles including 1 JCB loader, 1 Scorpio vehicle and 2 motor cycle worth of Rs 31 lakhs (approx.) of Binod Kumar Ganjhu.
    • 10 vehicles belonging to TPC operative Bindeshwar Ganjhu including 1 JCB loader vehicle and 10 trucks worth Rs 1.61 Crores.
    • 4 vehicles belonging to TPC operative Pradeep Ram including 1 JCB loader, 2 four wheeler and 1 two wheeler of estimated value Rs 41.25 Lacs.
    • 3acresoflandhavingTATAmotorservicecentrebelongingtoTPCCommanderAkramanworth Rs 4 crores.

    Read more about:

    nia jharkhand property seized

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 7:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue